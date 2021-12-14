GTA V Online’s update to introduce new radio station

After announcing the new series of missions, Grand Theft Auto V Online is now preparing to get an update this week for introducing new music and a radio station.

The new missions titled The Contract will get an additional update of new radio station on December 15.

According to reports, the station will play music from artists such as Caroline Polachek to Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, and Aventura, as well as “LA FAMA”, ROSALÍA’s first single from her forthcoming album MOTOMAMI, which sees her collaborate with The Weeknd.

It was learnt that other tracks from Arca will also be featured, as well as an exclusive song from Bad Gyal produced by The Music Locker’s Keinemusik, and more, according to NME.

The radio station was named MOTOMAMI Los Santos that will be hosted by ROSALÍA and longtime Rockstar collaborator Arca, whereas, two existing stations will also be getting a major overhaul.

Radio Los Santos will be getting new music from Big Boy, Hit-Boy, Freddie Gibbs, TiaCorine, Rich the Kid, Offset, Mozzy, as well as music from Saweetie, Future, Tyler The Creator, Kodak Black, and more. GTA players will also get to hear a new single from Schoolboy Q from his upcoming EP Let’s Get It.

Then on West Coast Classics, Dr. Dre will be taking over the station, and it will feature his most famous tracks along with his works with artists such as 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Blackstreet, Ice Cube, Nas, and JAY-Z.

Rockstar Games had announced the new series of missions for Grand Theft Auto Online in a first story expansion in years, starring Franklin and Dr Dre.

In the new content drop, the new missions titled The Contract will feature one of GTA V’s protagonists, Franklin and rapper Dr Dre.

