‘GTA: Vice City’ and ‘Goodfellas’ star Ray Liotta dies at 67

American actor Ray Liotta, 67, who starred in the 1990 blockbuster crime film ‘Goodfellas’, died in his sleep on Thursday in the Dominican Republic, the Dominican Republic General Directorate of Cinema confirmed to Reuters.

Liotta died in bed at a hotel where he was staying with his fiancée Jacy Nittolo while filming ‘Dangerous Waters’, said his publicist Jennifer Allen. He had a leading role in the film about a sailing holiday that goes awry when family secrets are revealed.

I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022

A cause of death was not specified, cinema officials said. According to media reports, an emergency service team had entered the hotel. His body was transferred to the forensic institute of Santo Domingo.

Rest In Peace Ray Liotta, legendary actor and the iconic voice of Tommy Vercetti. pic.twitter.com/d2VPVjRNGX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 26, 2022

Liotta was born Dec. 18, 1954, in Newark, New Jersey. His many starring roles included playing mobster Henry Hill in ‘Goodfellas’ and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in ‘Field of Dreams’. He is also known for films including ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ and ‘Something Wild’.

Ray Liotta,

An actor of instant believability. No matter who else was on screen, your eye went to him with a sense of danger.

His laugh was contagious and generous. A lovely man, an incredible actor.

It was an honor to have known him. pic.twitter.com/pieKDl7FvQ — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 27, 2022

He leaves behind a daughter, Karsen Liotta, 23.

Comments