‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 will have a ‘dark end’

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn teased that the film franchise will end on a dark note.

Speaking with the US-based news agency Deadline, he described the franchise’s third and final film as dark.

He added that the ending may surprise the fans.

James Gunn mentioned that the upcoming Marvel Studio’s project will be the end of the road and the fans will see the last of its characters.

James Gunn, who helmed the direction of both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, said he is doing his best to stay true to the film series and its characters.

He is looking forward to giving an ending that the fans deserve, admitting to being aware of trilogies ending on a poor note.

The superhero film, based on the works by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, is slated for release on May 5 next year.

The film sees Chris Pratt playing the role of Peter Quill/Starlord while Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista star as Gamora and Drax respectively.

The roles of Groot, Rocket, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff are played by Vin Diesel, Drax the Destroyer, Nebula and Mantis respectively.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will mark the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase 4.

Four films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase 4 have been released so far. They were Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The upcoming films are Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels and Guards of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.” Watch the official teaser for Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/gFJa6yZhuN — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) December 22, 2021

It will conclude with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Comments