Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game is all about teamwork and how the player’s relationship with gang members affects the mission.

The game is all set to release on October 26 for platforms namely PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

We play as Star-Lord, also known as Peter Quill, who leads the group of Gamora, Drax, Groot and Rocket. He has to make them get their act together and onboard for the mission.

The intriguing part of the game is that other character’s decisions can play an important role throughout the story. They all have different styles of combat, approaches and strategies towards the mission and fighting the enemies.

Read More: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming to PlayStation 5 in 2023

The game is made in such a way that the players feel as if they are part of the Avengers. It also focuses on the decisions that are being made and how their relations can play the role in the outcome.

There is a Guardian Request System as well. It is influenced by the relations with the team members. The players can ask each other for help but they may not always be coming to your aid.

Guardians of the Galaxy has a signature equipment feature as well with Quill having guns and use his boots to fly around. The players can use their special skills to their advantage.

Read More: Black Panther makes an entry as a playable character in Marvel’s Avengers

A combination meter is effective in order to unlock different skills. The newly acquired abilities will make the player figure out the level of damage they can cause against the enemies and how many of them can be targeted.

The Stagger meters will be helpful in knocking the opponents down and make them at risk of further attacks.

The players can be able to acquire new materials by collecting supplies as the game progresses. The acquired equipment can be used for upgrading Quill’s weapons layout.

This allows Star-Lord to power his weapons or coming with an improved version of the scanner, which gives information about the enemies, which leads to better decision making and improve fighting skills.