Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming to PlayStation 5 in 2023

PlayStation Showcase 2021 saw the announcement of several high-profile games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and among them was Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The two-minute trailer sees Peter Parker teaming up with Miles Morales as New York’s two “Spidies”.

A narrator can be heard asking if there was anyone who can be a threat to them, before Venom – a long term nemesis of the Marvel hero – is seen.

The story of the new instalment will be based on the events that unfolded in Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The developers of Insomniac Games are yet to disclose more information.

Insomniac began releasing their projects based on the superhero back in 2018 with Spider-Man. In 2020, the company released Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Read More: ‘Spider-Man’ and other Sony films to hit Netflix after theatres

They were both released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Earlier, it was announced that it will be coming as a playable character in Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers game.

However, the developers had mentioned that the playable character will only be for PlayStation as Sony Pictures has the rights to the franchise.

The expansion pack will be coming at a time when “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be releasing as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 of their movies.