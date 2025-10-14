EU fines Gucci, Chloe and Loewe

BRUSSELS: Gucci, Chloe and Loewe have been fined a total of 157 million euros ($182 million) by the European Union’s antitrust watchdog for fixing the resale prices of their retail partners.

Kering owned Gucci was fined 119.7 million euros, Chloé 19.7 million euros and Loewe 18 million euros, highlighting growing regulatory scrutiny of luxury groups.

“The three fashion companies interfered with their retailers’ commercial strategies by imposing restrictions on them, such as requiring them to not deviate from recommended retail prices; maximum discounts rates; and specific periods for sales,” the European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kering said the EU probe was resolved following a cooperation procedure with Gucci and the financial hit was provisioned in the group’s 2025 first-half results.

LVMH’s Loewe also confirmed the deal with the EU and pledged to operate “in strict compliance with antitrust laws”. LVMH is due to report third-quarter sales later.

Chloe, owned by Richemont said it was taking the matter “extremely seriously” and has stepped up its measures to ensure adherence to competition law since the investigation, which began in 2023.

The practices deprived retailers of pricing independence and reduced competition while protecting the brands’ own sales channels from retailer competition, the Commission said.

Brands including Armani, Dior, Loro Piana and recently Tod’s have also come under pressure from Italian authorities about alleged worker abuse in their supply chains.

Meanwhile, recent breaches of protected client data at some companies have added to regulatory problems facing the sector.