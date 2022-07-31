Guddu Barrage: Low flood declared after increase in water inflows

KASHMORE: The authorities have declared low flood at Guddu Barrage after rise in water inflows in the Indus river, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per Flood Control Room, the inflow of river water at Guddu Barrage has been measured 3,11,615 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,86,085 cusecs.

The water inflows are expected to rise in the coming 24 hours.

Indus river has been in low flood, the surging water level increasing pressure at the protective dyke of Guddu Barrage, according to officials.

The katcha area between Guddu and Sukkur barrages has submerged due to upsurge in water level of the river. The land link of several villages has been severed in the riverine area and the local administration has issued directives for shifting the people from katcha area to safer places.

The water officials have said that the Indus river has been in low flood between the two barrages and an upsurge in the water level is likely in coming days.

Earlier, in a federal meeting on losses in rainfall, Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah briefed that 2,83,400 cusecs flow of Indus river presently passing through the Guddu Barrage. “This water flow is expected to reach to 2,90,000 to 3,40,000 cusecs at Guddu in next 24 hours,” Sindh CM said.

“The administration used to shift the people from katcha area when the water surges above 4,00,000 cusecs at Guddu Barrage,” he added.

