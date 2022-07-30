Two dams collapse in Balochistan after disastrous rains

CHAMAN: Two dams, Jara and Tabina, collapsed in Balochistan’s Toba Achakzai of Toba Kakar range of mountains following the disastrous spell of monsoon rains, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Jara and Tabina dams collapsed in the Toba Achakzai offshoot following heavy rains in the Tasharbat, Zemel Shadizi, Mako Kech, Zemal, Ghabarg, Adozai, Farakhi and its suburban parts.

After the dams’ collapse, the floodwater wiped out cattle, crops and farmlands in the affected areas. It is pertinent to mention here that land connectivity to Toba Achakzai was disconnected from other parts of the country for four days.

In Sindh, another flow of water of flash floods from Balochistan entered in Sindh within three days and wreaked havoc in the province.

As torrential rains and flash floods continued in Balochistan, and second stream of floodwater, has entered in adjacent Qambar-Shahdadkot district and the hilly region of Kachho in Dadu district, causing more losses in different areas.

“Thirty more villages in Kachho and link roads have submerged in the water, as total of drowned villages in the hilly region has reached to 50,” according to sources.

The people of the affected areas are forced to take refuge at hills and protective dykes to save their lives,” local sources said. “An elderly woman of 70 years, in a flood-hit village was died of a health condition, while failing to get medical help.

PM visits flood-hit Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures after heavy rains and floods have unleashed devastation in both provinces.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, NDMA Chairman Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz, Balochistan Chief Secretary, and other concerned officials briefed the prime minister about the rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas of the province.

He also took an aerial view of Goth Ali Mardan Shambani.

