Guess the celeb: Can you identify actor from this childhood picture?

This time on ‘Guess the Celeb’, can you identify the A-list female actor of Pakistan’s showbiz industry from this childhood picture of hers?

This time for you to identify the actor is one of the prettiest, most popular and celebrated young divas of the country, who managed to rule both, TV and the silver screen with her girl-next-door looks and impeccable performances, in a variety of roles.

Do you have a guess yet? No? Not able to crack this one? Let’s get a few hints which will surely help you to identify this cute dimple girl, dressed up in a typical wedding fit. Making her on-screen debut with a supporting role in the 2016 rom-com ‘Janaan’, the actor got her first full-length role in a film soon after.

The actor, who broke through on the TV screens as the bubbly Roomi of ‘Ishqiya’ and received love as the innocent Hala of ‘Mere Humsafar’, has numerous unforgettable on-screen characters to her credit.

Yes, if you guessed it right, she is none other than the favourite dimple girl of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Hania Aamir. She shared her video, featuring this throwback childhood picture of hers, as a part of the viral Tadow trend on Instagram.

With her acting prowess, innocent looks and dimpled smile, Hania Aamir has established herself as one of the promising female stars of the industry and a force to be reckoned with.

She was last seen in the superhit drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

