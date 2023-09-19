Guess the celeb: Can you identify actor from throwback picture?

This time on ‘Guess the Celeb’, can you identify the A-list child star of the country from this throwback birthday picture of hers?

This time in ‘Guess the Celeb’, is one of the prettiest and most popular young actors of Pakistani dramas who is currently ruling your TV screens daily in the evening slot.

Do you have a guess yet? No? Let’s get a few hints which will surely help you to identify the emerging diva dressed as Princess Elsa for one of her birthdays. After having a successful modelling career, she debuted in dramas in 2021, playing the younger version of actor Maya Ali.

Yes, if you guessed it right, she is none other than the rising starlet Aina Asif, aka everyone’s favourite Aini these days.

Making her TV debut with a brief role as younger Rakshi in ARY Digital’s ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’, Aina has proven herself a star of the future with her diverse choices of script and roles, and playing it all from the rebellious Abeer of ‘Pinjra’ to the bubbly and outgoing Saman of ‘Baby Baji’ and now the struggling-to-be-responsible daughter, wife and mother, Aini in daily serial ‘Mayi Ri’, within a short span of her career.

The actor is currently ruling the screens as the main protagonist in ‘Mayi Ri’, co-starring Samar Abbas Jafri.

Written and conceptualized by Sana Fahad, the Meesam Nazar Naqvi directorial, airs daily at 7 pm, only on ARY Digital.

