Guinness world record set for largest collection of Disney’s Cars memorabilia

A man from Mexico City named Jorge Arias set a Guinness World Record for having the largest collection of Disney’s hit movie, Cars, items.

“With a total of 1,200 items, he now has the record for the largest collection of Cars memorabilia and appears in the Guinness World Records 2022 book,” Guinness stated on its website.

They added: “His collecting journey began when his daughter asked him to buy McQueen, Sally, Mater and Chick Hicks from the first Cars movie to play with her neighbour.”

The statement mentioned that the record holder started collecting the items after getting attracted to the items’ quality and striking colours.

“I kept buying them without knowing how many there really are, and since then I haven’t stopped collecting,” he said.

The publishing company mentioned that Atrias keeps his collections placed on glass shelves that keep the items in perfect condition and intact.

Guinness mentioned John Lasseter and Albert Hinkey are his favourite items.

Hundreds of people from across Mexico come to watch his collections while children from across Mexico celebrate their birthdays in the fantastic world of Cars he made.

The Mexican has advised the people to never give up on their dreams.

“Never stop fighting to achieve your dreams. My personal phrase is ‘life is full of dreams and challenges – the essential thing is to fulfil them’,” he said.