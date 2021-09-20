Guinness World Record set for the whitest paint

A team of engineers of Indiana’s Purdue University set a Guinness World Record for making the most ultra-white paint.

Guinness, on their website, said that it contains barium sulphite particles that are nearly 98.1 per cent reflective.

“This compares to a reflectivity of 80–90% for other white paints designed to reflect sunlight that is currently available,” the publishing company stated.

Read More: Guinness World Record set for the largest collection of Disney’s Cars memorabilia

Guinness further mentioned it will make a difference for environmental problems of the world.

“Such paints are considered to be a potential game-changer for keeping the planet – particularly cities – cooler and reducing electricity use; buildings with a coating of this would need to rely far less on energy-hungry air conditioning,” the statement mentioned.

Read More: $200 french fries from New York offer ‘escape’ from reality

Earlier, the previous record was 95.5 per cent after the university used calcium carbonate particles.

Professor Xiulin Ruan, an engineer who worked in the team, explained the benefits of the paint.

“If you were to use this paint to cover a roof area of about 1,000 square feet [93 m2], we estimate that you could get a cooling power up to 10 kilowatts. That’s more powerful than the air conditioners used by most houses,” he said.