Gujranwala: Boy kills mother for not buying him new clothes

Gujranwala: A 17-year-old boy murdered his own mother by beating her with a baton, the boy was reportedly mentally ill, ARY News reported.

The boy murdered his mother and injured his sister.

According to details, Gujranwala police arrested a boy for murdering his own mother by beating her with a stick, he injured his sister too. The boy is reportedly mentally ill and beat up his mother and sister for not providing him with new clothes.

The boy named Ali Haider killed his mother when she did not agree to get him new clothes.

According to the first information report (FIR), Haider attacked his mother with a stick and hit her multiple times on her head in anger.

