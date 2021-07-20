Man’s first wife shows up during his third wedding to wreak havoc

GUJRANWALA: A man was almost married to his third bride when his first wife alongside her family showed up during a wedding ceremony and a brawl broke out between two parties as she claimed of not having permitted it, ARY News reported Tuesday.

A rain of punches and kicks and curses descended the ceremony as the man attempted to score a marriage hattrick which was marred by his first wife.

His first wife said the man has abandoned her and the kids to remarry. The wedding hall gave an impression of a fighting arena when the discord turned into a brawl where women attacked women and men did men.

It reportedly went on for about two- to three hours straight. However, the incident had taken place three days back and arbitration has been conceived between the fighting groups.

Man who harassed woman in rickshaw on Sharea Faisal arrested

Separately today, marking a development in crimes committed against women, the Karachi police claimed to have arrested a man who was filmed harassing a woman travelling in a rickshaw on Sharea Faisal.

The suspect identified as Hamza Mughal has been shifted to Shahrah-e-Faisal police station

The man was arrested after a video showing him harassing a woman in a rickshaw on one of the port city’s major thoroughfares went viral on social media.