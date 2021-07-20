Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Man who harassed woman in rickshaw on Shahrah-e-Faisal arrested

KARACHI: Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a man who was filmed harassing a woman travelling in a rickshaw on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The suspect identified as Hamza Mughal has been shifted to Shahrah-e-Faisal police station.

The man was arrested after a video showing him harassing a woman in a rickshaw on one of the port city’s major thoroughfares went viral on social media.

The woman, who is a school teacher by profession, filmed the entire episode from inside the rickshaw she was travelling in. Two men on a motorcycle followed her on her way back home and made multiple attempts to stop the rickshaw.

The suspects fled when the rickshaw driver pulled off near a police check post.

The woman while narrating the entire episode on her Facebook account sought action against them saying that she was ‘shaking to the core’ after the incident.

