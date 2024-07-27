At least four dead in Gujrat car firing

GUJRAT: In a tragic incident, at least four people died as a car came under fire in Ladiyan village of Gujrat, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials said that the victims, identified as Malik Tahir, Malik Irfan, Shehzad, and Sufyan, were residents of Samrala village in Kotla.

Reacting to the incident, the Punjab IG, Dr. Usman Anwar, took immediate notice of the incident and directed the DPO Gujrat to form a special team to apprehend the suspects.

The IG assured that the culprits would be brought to justice and punished accordingly.

Earlier, a woman was allegedly killed by her brothers as she wanted to get married for the third time in Karachi.

According to the police, the slain woman had lost two husbands and was planning to marry for the third time. The incident took place in the Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

The police said that the dispute arose between the brothers and the slain sister over marriage. The police recovered 30 bore pistol and two shells from the scene while further investigation is underway. The woman had left eight children behind.

In a separate incident on July 22, a young couple who had contracted free-will marriage was found dead inside their home in the Manghopir area of Karachi

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Hafeezur Rehman Bugti, the bodies of the couple, identified as Adil and Sidra, were found inside their house with gunshot wounds.

The police officer said that the preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had married a few months ago and were living in hiding in Sultanabad.