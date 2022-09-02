Gujrat jalsa: Imran Khan hints at another long march towards Islamabad

GUJRAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has hinted at another long march towards Islamabad if the coalition government continues using negative tactics against his political party, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan, while addressing a public gathering in Gujrat today, warned the coalition government of another long march towards Islamabad if it continues negative tactics against PTI. He announced that the PTI’s movement will march to Islamabad and the current rulers will find no place to hide in the federal capital.

READ: SARGODHA: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘STRUGGLING FOR REAL INDEPENDENCE FROM CORRUPT RULERS’

He asked PTI’s youth to start preparations to resist the atrocities of the coalition government.

“They [rulers] will not get any benefit by registration of FIRs [First Information Reports] against us. A terrorism case was lodged against me for demanding the legal action. PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] and all others [political rivals] should do what they can do but you can never defeat us.”

“Our movement is aiming to eliminate corruption. We have to fight for eliminating corruption of this imported government. I have always made efforts to empower the judiciary and ran movements for it. Today, PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz] is forcing the judiciary to take action against Imran Khan. Nawaz Sharif had attacked the Supreme Court (SC) with batons.”

READ: PTI SEEKS DETAILS OF SECURITY EXPENSES ON IMRAN KHAN

“They had telephoned Justice Qayyum to increase the sentence of [late Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairwoman and former PM] Benazir Bhutto from three years to five years. Imran Khan has never made such moves nor he will do it.”

Imran Khan slammed the incumbent government over skyrocketing inflation. He said, “When the current rulers did not come into power, IMF [International Monetary Fund] was very bad but now, it is very good.”

“During PTI government, the petrol price was Rs150 per litre but now, the petrol rate is increased up to Rs230 per litre at the directions of the IMF. If the oil prices is $96 in the global market then why the oil prices in Pakistan are high.”

“We were also associated with the IMF program but what is the reason for rising inflation these days. The current rulers had launched their propaganda against the PTI government on the basis of inflation at that time.”

Comments