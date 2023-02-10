Gujrat police arrest Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain’s secretaries

GUJRAT: Police on Friday arrested two secretaries of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader and former federal minister, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain in Gujrat, ARY news reported.

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain is the younger brother of PML-Q chief and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

According to police, Kamran Butt and Hameedullah Bhatti have been taken into custody by the Rehmania police. Charges against the arrested remained unknown as per the initial report.

The Punjab police have been raiding PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s residence in the recent past.

Earlier, Police booked close relatives of Punjab’s former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi over anti-terrorism and telegraph.

Wajahat Elahi and Moosa Elahi had been booked at Ghalib Market police station. As per FIR, Wajahat and Moosa Elahi’s audio went viral on Twitter in which they were talking about the disappearance of the women MPAs.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s relatives had been accused of deliberately planning to disappear women MPAs.

