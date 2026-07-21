Gul Plaza fire: Court extends Tanveer Pasta, others' interim bail

KARACHI: The Additional District and Sessions Court on Tuesday extended interim bail of Tanveer Pasta and other suspects in the Gul Plaza fire case, ARY News reported.

The devastating fire that broke out and engulfed Gul Plaza on the night of January 17, claimed dozens of lives, and continued for more than 32 hours before it was brought under control.

Following the police probe, Gul President Tanveer Pasta, Vice President Ammar Ismail, General Secretary Muhammad Ameen, Joint Secretary Muhammad Ramzan as well as 11-year child Huzaifa and his father Naimatullah were charge-sheeted as accused, while the prosecution rejected the police report twice.

During today’s hearing, the investigating officer informed the court that the final charge sheet in the case had not yet been submitted and requested additional time to present the report.

The officer said that further time would also be sought from the Judicial Magistrate for completion of the charge sheet. When the court asked how much additional time was required, the investigating officer requested another week.

The court directed the investigation officer to appear at the next hearing with a complete report, stating that merely submitting a progress report would not be sufficient. The court also advised officials to make statements to the media carefully, warning that incomplete information could create a negative impression about the investigation.

The court questioned whether any evidence had been found against the nominated suspects.

Read more: Gul Plaza fire: IO seeks cancellation of bail of Tanveer Pasta, others

During arguments, prosecutor Rana Khaleeq stated that the union president had allegedly ordered the electricity supply to the plaza to be switched off. However, defense lawyer Sheikh Javed argued that shutting off electricity after a fire incident was a standard safety procedure.

The defense counsel also stated that reports from the commissioner and magistrate had held relevant institutions responsible for the incident.

The court directed the investigating officer to submit a complete investigation report at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing on the suspects’ bail applications until August 4.