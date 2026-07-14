KARACHI: A new investigating officer has challenged the interim bail granted to Tanveer Pastea and other suspects in Gul Plaza fire case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The devastating fire that broke out and engulfed Gul Plaza on the night of January 17, claimed dozens of lives, and continued for more than 32 hours before it was brought under control.

Following the police probe, Gul President Tanveer Pasta, Vice President Ammar Ismail, General Secretary Muhammad Ameen, Joint Secretary Muhammad Ramzan as well as 11-year child Huzaifa and his father Naimatullah were charge-sheeted as accused, while the prosecution rejected the police report twice.

As per details, the new IO of the case filed an application before the District and Sessions Court (South) seeking the cancellation of the interim bail granted to Union President Tanveer Pasta and other suspects in the Gul Plaza fire case.

During the hearing, the investigating officer informed the court that the case would be re investigated as part of a fresh investigation.

The court adjourned proceedings on the application until July 21.

Earlier in the day, the Additional District and Sessions Court Karachi South extended interim bail of Union President Tanveer Pasta and other accused in the Gul Plaza fire case.

In today’s hearing the prosecution and police requested the court to give additional time for the probe as DSP Aamir had been appointed the new IO of the case.

The court, after hearing arguments from both the sides extended the interim bail of Tanveer Pasta and other accused.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor Rana Khaliq said that the Judicial Magistrate had ordered a fresh investigation into the case.

He said that statements of all suspects under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code would be recorded again. Statements from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and other relevant institutions would also be obtained as part of the renewed investigation.