Karachi police have submitted the charge sheet in the Gul Plaza fire case to the prosecution. However, sources said the findings of the Gul Plaza Judicial Commission were not included in the charge sheet.

The devastating fire that broke out and engulfed Gul Plaza on the night of January 17, claimed dozens of lives, and continued for more than 32 hours before it was brought under control.

The investigation concludes that the fire was accidental, a finding supported by the forensic report. Police have named shopkeeper Naeematullah as the primary accused, along with his 11-year-old son, Huzaifa.

The charge sheet also names Gul Plaza Market Committee President Tanveer Pasta, Vice President Ammar Ismail, General Secretary Muhammad Ameen, and Joint Secretary Muhammad Ramzan as accused. Investigators have declared all of the accused absconders.

According to the report, the fire claimed the lives of 72 people, while the remains of four victims have yet to be claimed. Statements from four eyewitnesses were recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

A forensic analysis conducted by the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory found no evidence of explosive materials, confirming that the blaze was not caused by an explosion.

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Investigators determined that the fire originated in Shop No. 193. The report states that Naeematullah frequently left the shop under the supervision of his 11-year-old son. It alleges that Huzaifa ignited and discarded matchsticks, causing artificial flowers inside the shop to catch fire.

The investigation holds both Naeematullah and Huzaifa responsible for negligence. It further states that the market union was negligent for allowing a minor to work at the shop.

The report also faults the market administration for failing to issue an emergency alert or promptly seek assistance after the fire broke out. It says the plaza’s gates remained closed and were not opened in time, making it difficult for people to evacuate.

Additionally, investigators allege that Market Committee President Tanveer Pasta contacted K-Electric to disconnect power to the building. The resulting darkness, the report says, contributed to people becoming trapped inside the plaza during the fire.