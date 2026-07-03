KARACHI: Prosecutors have once again raised serious questions over the police investigation into the Gul Plaza fire tragedy case, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting sources.

According to sources, the charge sheet in the case was returned due to an incomplete and flawed investigation. It is reported that earlier objections raised regarding errors in the document were not properly addressed.

Sources further said that a key judicial commission report did not accompany the charge sheet, while no proper investigation was conducted into whether emergency exits of the building were blocked or who was responsible for obstructing access routes.

The investigation also reportedly failed to examine allegations that multiple shops were constructed at Gul Plaza where only one was permitted.

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Authorities, according to sources, did not adequately include relevant civic bodies such as the Sindh Building Control Authority, Karachi Development Authority, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the fire brigade in the inquiry.

Police had submitted a four-page charge sheet naming over 60 witnesses in the Gul Plaza fire case. Six individuals, including a 11-year-old boy, were declared responsible for the incident.

Read more: Gul Plaza fire: Police name Tanveer Pasta others as absconding accused in charge sheet

Those named in the charge sheet include Tanveer Pasta, Huzifa, Ammar, Amin, Muhammad Ramzan and Nematullah. According to sources, Tanveer Pasta serves as a union president, while Ammar Ismail is the vice president. Amin is the general secretary and Muhammad Ramzan the joint secretary. Nematullah is identified as the shop owner where the fire reportedly broke out.

Investigators have recorded statements from four individuals, including the 11-year-old Huzifa, who allegedly admitted in court to playing with matchsticks.

Further legal proceedings in the case are expected as authorities continue to review the investigation and address the highlighted gaps.