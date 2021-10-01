Gulab has evolved into Shaheen now but Karachi is safe, Met director says

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department director Sardar Sarfaraz has said Friday the cyclone Gulab treading towards Sindh coast has now transformed into a new storm which has now been named Shaheen as talked about before, ARY News reported.

The new cyclone has now fully developed has now fully developed, says Sarfaraz while speaking to ARY News. However, the Met director added that it does not pose any threats to Karachi coast.

Karachi was never in danger but whatever odds there were of any atmospheric inclemency, have now fizzled, too, he said.

The cyclone is headed South East to Gwadar from whence it will reroute towards Oman, he said.

However, the director said since there’s still low pressure in the Arabian ocean, Karachi is witnessing gusty winds and moderate rainfall which shall remain till October 2 (tomorrow)

All the fishermen are also advised to remain away from surfing into seas due to stormy aftermath, he said.

MET office rules out chance of stormy rain in Karachi

Earlier today, the MET office ruled out chances of stormy rain in Karachi, in its latest weather forecast, as the tropical cyclone is moving toward Makran coastal belt.

“Chances of stormy rain have decreased, however moderate to heavy showers with strong winds are expected to lash Karachi,” MET office said in its latest forecast.

The depression has been converted into a deep depression in the Arabian sea, which will become cyclone ‘Shaheen’ at 1pm today, the latest rain forecast says.

