MET office rules out chance of stormy rain in Karachi

KARACHI: MET office on Friday has ruled out chances of stormy rain in Karachi, in its latest weather forecast, as the tropical cyclone is moving toward Makran coastal belt, ARY News reported.

“Chances of stormy rain have decreased, however moderate to heavy showers with strong winds are expected to lash Karachi,” MET office said in its latest forecast.

The depression has been converted into a deep depression in the Arabian sea, which will become cyclone ‘Shaheen’ at 1pm today, the latest rain forecast says.

It further said Balochistan can receive stormy showers as the deep depression is moving towards south-west direction. The deep depression will move towards Oman after passing from Gwadar.

Earlier in the day, PMD said: “Estimated maximum sustained surface wind is 30 – 40Kts and sea condition is rough/very rough around the system centre. The system is likely to strengthen further into a Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours and move west-northwestwards towards Makran coast.”

Read more: TROPICAL CYCLONE MOVES TOWARDS MAKRAN: PMD

Meanwhile, Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh has alerted all concerned departments in view of the developing Cyclone Gulab/Shaheen and directed to remove all billboards from the city.

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department announced that all private and govt schools, colleges are closed across the province today amid the cyclone threat.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah.

