Tropical cyclone moves towards Makran: PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department in its fresh alert issued has said that the depression over the Arabian Sea is moving towards Makaran coastal belt and has further intensified, ARY News reported.

The depression over the northeast Arabian Sea has moved towards costal belt of Balochistan’s Makran and now lies at latitude 23.0N and longitude 67.8E, at a distance of about 160km east-southeast of Karachi, the MET office said.

The system is likely to strengthen further into a Cyclonic Storm during next six hours.

Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur & Ghotki districts until 2nd Oct (Saturday), said PMD.

During the heavy showers, wind at the speed of 70 to 90 kilometer per hour is expected to grip the city.

Meanwhile, Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh has alerted all concerned departments in view of the developing Cyclone Gulab/Shaheen and directed to remove all billboards from the city.

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department announced that all private and govt schools, colleges are closed across the province today amid the cyclone threat.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah.