Karachi shocker: Man booked for killing children claims innocence

KARACHI: The alleged suspect of the brutal murder of wife, and three children in Gulistan-e-Jauhar claimed that he is innocent, ARY News reported.

In a gruesome incident a woman and her three children were found dead with their throats slit at their house in Karachi.

As per details, the accused identified as Arshad said why would he kill his children and wife “I am the plaintiff and police have arrested me instead of suspects.”

Upon asking about his drug addiction he said “I earn enough, own a house and car why would I slaughter my wife and children.”

On the other hand, Aslam Baloch, the father of slain woman booked his son-in-law for the gruesome murder of his daughter and her children.

The plaintiff accused Arshad of the murdered of his wife and three children. Meanwhile, the dead bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

Earlier today, the woman and her three children were found dead in Sher Muhammad Goth, located in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The deceased were identified as Saima wife of Arshad, two-year-old Ahd، Shahzain,7, and nine-year-old Ashhad۔ The police said the throats of the mother and her children were slitted with a sharp tool. The bodies of the mother and her children were shifted to the hospital for legal formalities.

The husband of deceased woman Arshad has been taken into custody by the police for investigation. Police further said Arshad works as a cable operator and at the time of incident he was not at thome.

Imdad Ali, the uncle of deceased children while talking to media said he received call from his brother Arshad around 12:30am after he reached home.

Upon reaching my brother’s house, he saw body of his elder nephew in the porch of home, while bodies of two other children and sister-in-law were lying in the seperate rooms, he added.