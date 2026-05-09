SUKKUR: Police on Saturday transferred three suspects allegedly involved in the murder of Gullan Bharo from Rohri to Sukkur for further investigation.

Gullan Bharo was allegedly shot dead by close relatives in a so-called honour killing, locally known as “Karo-Kari.”

According to police, the arrested suspects include Gullan Bharo’s father, husband, and maternal uncle.

The investigation has now been handed over to the investigation officer of A-Section Police Station.

Police said another nominated suspect, influential wadera Younus Bharo, remains absconding, while raids are being conducted for his arrest.

Officials said Gullan Bharo’s father and uncle had submitted surety documents in court on April 20, after which she was handed over to her family on court orders.

According to police, Gullan Bharo was later shot dead in the alleged honour killing nearly 10 days after being returned to her family’s custody.

During court proceedings, Gullan Bharo reportedly expressed fears for her life, stating that she believed she would be killed if sent back home. However, she eventually agreed to return with her family after emotional pressure from her father, who placed his turban at her feet and appealed to her in the name of family honour.

Police said the victim had earlier fled domestic violence due to her husband’s torture and approached police near Rohri Railway Station seeking protection and shelter at a Darul Aman.

She was later presented before a court, where she requested protection but eventually returned home under family pressure.

The killing has sparked outrage and renewed concerns over honour-based violence and the failure to protect vulnerable women despite repeated pleas for safety.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing and further arrests are expected.

Woman killed on Jirga orders in ‘Karo Kari’ case in Khairpur