Karachi: Police confirm teachers’ presence in leaked video scandal

KARACHI: In a recent development, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir confirmed that the women seen in the videos’ are affiliated with the school’s teaching staff, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir – Hasan Sardar – asserted that the accused principal allegedly victimized female teaching staff and used to trap other females who came for the interviews.

SSP revealed that as many as 25 indecent videos of four different women – all recorded at different times – were found on the accused’s mobile phone.

SSP Malir stated that the investigation is carried out from every possible angle, moreover, the statements of the school staff members will be recorded.

SSP Investigation Ali Mardan claimed that the three individuals who allegedly involved in this heinous crime, identified as Ali, Kashif, and Shakeel, are currently on the run.

Ali Mardan further revealed that the three accused had access to cameras and are also allegedly subjected to blackmail the victims, furthermore, one of the accused also deliberately leaked an indecent video of the victim.

Reflecting the gravity of the situation, SSP Hasan Sardar emphasized that “This is a high-profile case, and those responsible will not escape justice.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused school principal – identified as Irfan Ghafoor Memon – was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teachers and other staff members.

The accused has demanded ‘capital punishment’ after the surfacing of a video scandal against him.

In his statement to ARY News, the arrested man namely Irfan claimed that he was embarrassed about his deed and not a single staffer of the school appeared in the videos.

After the arrest of the principle, sources claimed that the Sindh Caretaker Education Minister Rana Hussain issued directives to seal the school until the investigation is completed into the video scandal.

Following the orders, the Directorate of Private Institutions directed DC Malir to seal the building of the unregistered private school.