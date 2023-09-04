Watch: School principal demands capital punishment over leaked video scandal

The accused school principal Irfan Ghafoor Memon has demanded ‘capital punishment’ for him after the surfacing of a video scandal against him, ARY News reported on Monday.

The police on Monday arrested a principal of a private school in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area for allegedly sexually assaulting teachers and other staff members.

In his statement to ARY News, the arrested man namely Irfan demanded authorities to pronounce capital punishment to him. He claimed that he was embarrassed about his deed and not a single staffer of the school appeared in the videos.

Sources told ARY News that Sindh Caretaker Education Minister Rana Hussain issued directives to seal the school until the investigation is completed into the video scandal.

Following the orders, the Directorate of Private Institutions directed DC Malir to seal the building of the unregistered private school.

After his arrest, the police also recovered more than ‘25 obscene videos’ from the mobile phone principal – identified as Irfan Ghafoor Memon, who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teachers and other staff members.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Hasan Sardar confirmed the development and said they have recovered more than ‘25 obscene videos’ from the principal’s mobile phone while a case has been registered against him.

The senior police official further said that the police have acquired all the evidence against the arrested accused.

SSP Malir also said that the citizens helped in apprehending the school principal – who according to the police – was also involved in blackmailing and extortion.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Education Department announced to take strict action against the school administration and sought a ‘detailed report’ of the incident from the Directorate of Private Schools.

Additional Director Registration constituted a four-member committee for investigation into the incident. The committee was formed under the chairmanship of Deputy Director Qurban Bhutto.

A case was also lodged against the accused man at the Steel Town police station on complaint of the ASI Aftab Hussain under different sections.