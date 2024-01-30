Gunfire erupts, leaving five injured at PML-N rally in Lahore

LAHORE: Five individuals were injured in a firing incident that reportedly occurred at Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Malik Habib Awan’s rally in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per the details, an unidentified individual opened fire at the PML-N rally in Lahore, leaving five gunmen injured including the brother of the political candidate from constituency PP-154.

Following the firing incident, the unidentified armed individual managed to flee from the scene, meanwhile, the police started an investigation into the case.

Earlier to this, in an armed clash between workers of two political parties in Nazimabad, a man was killed and another injured.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Faraz 48. A man Rao Talha was injured in the firing incident.

The deceased and injured both have been associated with a political party, according to officials.

Unidentified persons set two vehicles on fire in Nazimabad 2 after the violent incident. A fire tender reached the spot and extinguished the fire, police officials further said.

A large number of police and rangers’ personnel have been deployed in the area, according to officials.

Political temperatures have soared ahead of the general elections, resulting in flare-ups among rival political parties.

It is pertinent to mention here that the general election is scheduled to be held in the country on February 08.