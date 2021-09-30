Gutsy winds, rain lash Thatta coastal belt ahead of storm

THATTA/KARACHI: Gutsy winds blowing along the coastal belt of Thatta district with light rainfall, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Stormy winds blowing at Keti Bandar, Kharochhan, Ghorabari, Jangesar and Baghan in the coastal area of Thatta ahead of the storm.

The windy weather in the district deprived several mud huts from rooftops amid light rainfall and drizzling.

The district administration has declared a high alert ahead of the rough weather conditions and stopped fishermen from venturing in sea for fishing.

A bout of heavy rainfall has also lashed Dadu and its outskirts, while the water level surging at Nai Gaj, a torrent in the hilly region of the district, due to rainfall. According to reports the water level at Nai Gaj has surged to nine feet.

“The remnant of recent cyclone Gulab, has turned into a depression from the low pressure and could get energy to become a cyclonic storm in the next stage,” Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said.

“Earlier, a cyclonic storm had re-curved from Oman to hit coastal areas of Pasni and Ormara in Balochistan at Makran coastal belt in year 2007,” Sarfaraz said.

“If it happens the new cyclone will be named Shaheen, proposed by Qatar. Earlier cyclone Gulab’s name was suggested by Pakistan,” he said.

Gutsy winds are also blowing in Karachi, the fishermen have anchored their boats at Ibrahim Hyderi’s jetty and other anchorages ahead of the likely storm and rough weather conditions in the sea.

Fishing boats in the sea are also returning back to avoid the storm on the instructions of the local authorities.

