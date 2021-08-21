Gwadar attack aimed at sabotaging Pak-China economic vision: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the Gwadar attack was aimed at sabotaging the economic vision of China, Pakistan leaderships.

In his message on Twitter Chaudhry said: “Attack in Gwadar is just another expression of game of sabotage against economic vision of the great leaderships of China and Pakistan.”

He said, the enemy cannot undermine our resolve and we will spare no effort to bring the culprits to justice.

On Friday, at least three people, two children among them, were killed and two others sustained injuries in a “suicide attack” in Balochistan’s Gwadar.

Rescue and police sources had said a blast occurred on the Gwadar Expressway, killing three people and injuring two others. The killed and injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility, they added.