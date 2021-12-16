Gwadar fishermen expected to call off sit-in after successful talks with govt

GWADAR: The protesting fishermen in Gwadar are expected to call off their ongoing sit-in after successful talks with the government, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The port road is closed as the fishermen have been protesting in favour of their demands for the last 32 days.

Provincial General Secretary Jamaat Islami (JI), Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman said the government has accepted the demands of the protesting fishermen and added that 70,000 fishermen will be given a special package.

The official announcement in this context will be made by Balochistan chief minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo.

On Sunday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Sunday took notice of the ongoing protest of the fishermen in Gwadar, Balochistan.

In his tweet PM Imran Khan said: “I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers & will also speak to CM Balochistan.”

It is to be noted that tens of thousands of people, including women and children, marched on the main roads and streets of Gwadar on Friday in support of their movement launched for the rights of the people of Gwadar.

