GWADAR: The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan expressed optimism that the Gwadar International Airport is likely to be operational in 2025, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Civil Aviation Authority has recently issued a notification related to the New Gwadar International Airport which is likely to be operational from next year.

As per the official notification, the New Gwadar International Airport has been granted certification as a global aerodrome category C for the next two years. This certification assures pilots that the airport is suitable for landing planes under diverse weather conditions.

The officials from CAA also asserted that a modern landing system has also been installed at New Gwadar International Airport.

“The world’s most modern landing system has been installed on the runway of New Gwadar International Airport, allowing the big airplanes like Airbus 320 and Boeing 737 to land safely,” CAA officials claimed.

Last year in December, CAA has issued a new three-month flight operation schedule for Gwadar Airport.

As per details, the Civil Aviation Authority stated that the new flight operation schedule is from December 1 to February 28, 2024.

According to the new schedule, the flight operation will be functional for three days (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) per week at the airport.

Moreover, the non-schedule flights have to inform the Gwadar Airport administration 24 hours in advance.