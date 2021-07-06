Gwadar, other Makran districts in blackout, QESCO yet to explain

GWADAR: At least three districts of Makran Division have on Tuesday been without power for more than the past nine hours as Iran has reportedly cut power supply to them for reasons still unknown, ARY News learned.

The locals of Balochistan’s Makran division complain they have been suffering the outage for almost a day now but have not heard from anyone as yet.

Separately, the district authorities say that have reached out to Quetta Electric Supply Corporation (QESCO) for why the districts have been drowned in the blackout.

They have, reportedly, asked the QESCO officials to intimate people of the developments.

Separately today on the civilian misery, the government of Pakistan is taking steps to bring back its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, sources have confirmed to ARY News.

According to the details, hundreds of Pakistanis intending to travel to Saudi Arabia stuck in Afghanistan after Riyadh banned entry from Kabul over coronavirus concerns.

Sources privy to the matter said that the Pakistani nationals will be tested for COVID-19 while entering to the country. Only those who test negative for coronavirus will be allowed to go home, they added.