ISLAMABAD, July 8: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs unanimously approved the Gwadar Port Authority Amendment Bill 2025, making it mandatory for the authority’s chairman to hold a Balochistan domicile, ARY News reported.

The committee, chaired by Qadir Patel, also approved the Port Qasim Authority Amendment Bill 2025 along with two shipping-related bills.

During the meeting, officials informed the committee that the condition requiring a fixed number of years of experience for the Gwadar Port Authority chairman has been removed. They said the appointment will instead be made under the fit and proper criteria.

The committee also discussed the proposal to include the Mayor of Gwadar on the authority’s board. The Ministry of Law opposed the move, saying a person holding a political office cannot become a board member under the SOE Act. However, Committee Chairman Qadir Patel argued that the mayor is a non-political office and could be included as an independent member. The Law Ministry said it would seek the opinion of the Finance Ministry on the matter.

Members also expressed anger over the absence of Murtaza Wahab despite directions issued in the previous meeting to ensure his attendance.

While reviewing the Karachi Port Trust Amendment Bill 2025, officials revealed that the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) is not registered as a trust. The Law Ministry said parliamentary approval of the law removes the need for registration, while the Maritime Affairs Secretary said the federal cabinet had decided in 2024 to convert KPT into a state-owned enterprise.

The committee formed a sub-committee to further review the Karachi Port Trust Amendment Bill 2025. MNA Hassan Sabir will serve as convener, while Pauline Baloch and Romina Khurshid will be members of the panel.

The standing committee also unanimously approved the Sea Carriage Shipping Documents Bill 2026 and the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2026 after the proposals received support from the shipping association.

Also Read: Gwadar Port achieves major milestone