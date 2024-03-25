Gwadar Port attack: Sister confesses her ‘missing’ brother was BLA terrorist

QUETTA: The Sister of alleged terrorist Kareem Jan, confessed that her brother who was killed along with seven others by security forces in Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Complex attack, was Baloch Liberation Army member, ARY News reported.

Security forces thwarted an attempted attack on the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Complex and killed all eight terrorists belonging to the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

As per details, the sister of the alleged BLA member identified the dead body of her brother and filed the application for handing over the dead body to the family.

She said that Kareem Jan was also on the list of Baloch Solidarity Council’s missing persons list.

According to the concerned authorities, the alleged BLA terrorist Kareem Jan, resident of Turbat went missing on May 25. 2022.

Related: ‘8 BLA terrorists’ killed as attack on Gwadar Port Authority Complex thwarted

According to sources, the BLA militants tried to enter the GPA complex to carry out terrorism but they were intercepted by security personnel. Security personnel cordoned off the area around the GPA complex to protect occupants and secure the property.

There was a fierce gunfight between the security forces and terrorists that left all eight BLA attackers dead.

During the intense exchange of fire, two brave soldiers also embraced martyrdom. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Sepoy Bahar Khan,35, and 28-year-old Sepoy Imran Ali had fought gallantly, sacrificed their lives, and embraced Shahadat.

The ISPR said that a group of eight terrorists attempted to enter Port Authority Colony in Gwadar on Wednesday, which was successfully thwarted by the security forces personnel.

“Own troops employed for security responded immediately and effectively engaged the terrorists, and in ensuing fire exchange, all eight terrorists were sent to hell. A large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists,” the military’s media wing added.