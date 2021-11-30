Gwadar Port focuses on development, people’s livelihood: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING: China has expressed readiness to work with Pakistan to advance the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) so as to deliver more benefits to the local people.

This was stated by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin during his regular briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang said Gwadar Port, a leading project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor focuses on the development and people’s livelihood.

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a landmark and pilot program under the Belt and Road Initiative. Since its inception in 2013, CPEC has achieved fruitful and remarkable results.

Earlier, Asad Umar had said that efforts are underway to fail the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Reacting to a recent report of an American Think Tank on China Pakistan Economic Corridor at a news conference, he had said details about the corridor project have been shared on multiple occasions including at the level of parliament. He categorically stated that the CPEC related projects are transparent and carry no hidden debt.

