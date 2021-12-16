Gwadar protesters end sit-in after successful talks with govt

GWADAR: The protesting fishermen in Gwadar on Thursday called off their month-long sit-in after successful talks with the government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, who was leading the protest, announced to end sit-in after an agreement was signed with the provincial government.

The agreement was signed by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo and Provincial General Secretary Jamaat Islami (JI), Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman.

The negotiation with Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman in the presence of CM has been successful. Govt has accepted all demands of Maulana Sb and the dharna is to be called off. — Zahoor Buledi (@ZahoorBuledi) December 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman’s name, previously added to the Fourth Schedule, was removed from the list.

The development comes after federal ministers and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had arrived at the protest venue to hold negotiations.

Multiple rounds of talks were held after which an agreement was reached between Rehman and the chief minister.

On Sunday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan took notice of the ongoing protest of the fishermen in Gwadar, Balochistan.

In his tweet PM Imran Khan said: “I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers & will also speak to CM Balochistan.”

It is to be noted that tens of thousands of people, including women and children, marched on the main roads and streets of Gwadar on Friday in support of their movement launched for the rights of the people of Gwadar.

