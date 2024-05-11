Gwadar: Rally taken out to condemn killing of barbershop workers

Scores of protesters staged a rally in Gwadar district of Balochistan to condemn the brutal killing of seven barbershop workers, hailing from Punjab.

The rally was held from Sarbandar Chowk to Jaiti, with protesters holding banners and placards and expressing solidarity with the families of the victims.

The elders of Baloch Yakjehti Committee and locals chanted slogans against the outlawed organisations including Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), and others.

The protesters demanded to bring the facilitators and perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. They termed the killings of Punjabi laborers as a nefarious attempt to tarnish the harmony among the different people residing in the town.

They said that Sarbandar is a peaceful city and the division on the basis of caste, color creed and sect is condemnable.

It is pertinent to mention here that seven residents of Khanewal district, working as barbers in Gwadar, were brutally murdered and another was injured, by unidentified attackers.

As per details, terrorists attacked residential quarters near Fish Harbour Jetty in Sarband, Gwadar and opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, seven workers, who were sleeping, were killed and another one sustained wounds.

Prime Minsiter Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and expressed his condolences to the victims’ families, according to a statement on X by state broadcaster PTV News.

“This incident of terrorism is a cowardly act of the enemies of the country. We are determined to eradicate terrorism from its roots,” the statement read.