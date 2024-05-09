Seven Punjab workers killed in terrorist attack in Gwadar: police

GWADAR: Seven workers, hailing from Punjab, were killed in a terrorist attack in Gwadar in the wee hours of Wednesday night, ARY News reported, quoting the local police.

As per details, terrorists attacked residential quarters near Fish Harbour Jetty in Sarband, Gwadar and opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, seven people, who were sleeping, were killed and another one sustained wounds.

The police said the deceased and injured are residents of Khanewal, Punjab. The bodies and the injured were rushed to the hospital.

Police have launched an investigation and raid to arrest the culprits.

Last year, six laborers from Punjab were shot dead and two others were injured by unknown armed assailants in the Satelite area of Kech, Turbat.

According to police, some unknown armed persons barged into the house of a local constructor Naseer, 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the border with Iran. The criminals committed the heinous crime leaving six laborers dead and two injured, police officials said.

“Six were killed on the spot while the remaining two are critically injured,” a local administration official said.