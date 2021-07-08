Gwadar put under smart lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

GWADAR: The deputy commissioner on Thursday imposed smart lockdown across the Gwadar district after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued in this regard.

According to a notification, all recreational spots, parks will remain closed across the port city during the smart lockdown.

The authorities have declared the wearing of masks mandatory for all public, while there will be a complete ban on public gatherings.

It may be noted that the Covid-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has surged to 3.33 per cent over the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 24 more people lost their lives, lifting the nationwide fatalities to 22,493.

The country’s caseload climbed to 967,633 after 1,683 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period. The new infections emerged when 50,531 tests were conducted during the said period.