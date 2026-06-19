Gwen Stefani is celebrating a major milestone for her husband Blake Shelton with a touching and romantic tribute.

To mark the country star’s 50th birthday on Thursday, June 18, the No Doubt singer shared a sweet compilation video on social media, set to the couple’s duet “Happy Anywhere.”

The video opened with a glimpse of Blake Shelton’s birthday decorations, featuring balloons and floral arrangements, before transitioning into a series of throwback photos of the singer throughout the years.

The montage also included a nostalgic selfie of the couple together, highlighting their long-running love story. The tribute ended with a wide shot of Shelton’s birthday setup, capturing the warm and festive celebration.

Stefani, 56, kept her message simple but emotional, writing, “happy birthday @blakeshelton I love you !!!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

The post quickly drew attention from fans, celebrating the couple’s enduring romance, which began after they met as coaches on The Voice in 2014. The pair tied the knot in 2021 at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch in an intimate backyard ceremony.

Over the years, Stefani and Shelton have frequently shared glimpses of their relationship on social media, often cheering each other on publicly.

The country singer recently wrapped his own Las Vegas residency, which coincided with Stefani’s performances in the city.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelto also marked their fourth wedding anniversary last year with heartfelt messages.