Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on ski crash trial

Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken out on the ski trial after she was accused by a man of hit-and-run in Utah.

The hit-and-run trial was tried in front of a jury in 2023 after a man named Terry Sanderson sued Paltrow for $3.1 million for a 2016 skiing collision on a Utah mountain.

The Hollywood actor countersued for $1, claiming that Sanderson was at fault.

The case was heard by a jury in 2023, and agreed with Gwyneth Paltrow after deliberating for less than three hours.

The trial became the highlight of news reports, particularly due to Paltrow’s court fashion and demeanour.

The Hollywood actor was hailed for showing grace in victory as she wished Sanderson well as she departed the courtroom following the jury’s verdict.

Following the verdict, Paltrow released a statement saying, “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

Two years after the ski trial, Gwyneth Paltrow addresses the motives behind her decision to fight the case in court.

“I have to say, the idea that someone could ski into your back and knock you down and then sue you. I was like, ‘This is everything that’s wrong with our legal system,’” she said during a recent interview with a foreign media outlet.

Gwyneth Paltrow added, “It was ridiculous. That’s why I felt like I had to fight it. I was like, ‘I’m not going to be shaken down here.’ I’m not doing that.”