Gwyneth Paltrow’s new video raises health concerns among fans

Gwyneth Paltrow has sparked a wave of concern after sharing a home video that left fans asking questions about her health.

The 52-year-old actress and wellness expert, known for her roles in Iron Man and for leading the Goop brand, posted a cooking clip on Instagram, but it wasn’t the grain-free pancakes that grabbed attention.

Fans quickly noticed what appeared to be a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) on Gwyneth Paltrow’s arm. These devices are often used by people with diabetes to track blood sugar levels. The round sensor was visible when Paltrow raised her arms at the start of the video.

The clip showed Gwyneth Paltrow preparing almond and coconut pancakes with strawberry compote. While her fans enjoyed the cooking content, many rushed to the comment section to ask about the patch on her arm.

One person asked, “Why do you have a type 1 diabetes blood glucose monitor, are you diabetic?” Another wrote, “Are we diabetic? Round arm sensor?”

Gwyneth Paltrow, dressed in casual shorts and a tank top, continued cooking while fans speculated.

Some recognised the patch as possibly a FreeStyle Libre, a type of CGM used by people managing diabetes. “Is she diabetic? Looks like a Libre on her arm,” commented one follower.

The video ended with Gwyneth Paltrow stacking her pancakes and topping them with fresh strawberry sauce, set to Coldplay’s Strawberry Swing.

She captioned the post, “Grain-free almond and coconut pancakes with a strawberry compote situation to kick off the holiday weekend – made in my favourite Goop pot (on sale now).”

So far, Gwyneth Paltrow has not responded to the speculation. Whether the monitor is for diabetes or another wellness reason remains unknown, but fans remain curious and concerned.

This isn’t the first time Gwyneth Paltrow has drawn attention for her health routines and it likely won’t be the last.