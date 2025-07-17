What actually happened to Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna’s friendship? Bombshell memoir reveals

Once close friends, Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna’s friendship hit the rocks when the former’s ex-husband, singer Chris Martin, refused to be around the pop icon anymore. But what had actually triggered their fallout?

For the uninitiated, Madonna, who encouraged then high-schooler Gwyneth Paltrow at Spence in Manhattan to quit smoking, grew up to be close friends with her, during the latter’s time living in London, with her ex-husband, Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

However, they had a falling out after Paltrow’s ‘breaking point’ for ‘toxic’ Madonna, and Martin refused to stand the latter’s antics anymore.

As claimed in the ‘Shakespeare in Love’ actor’s bombshell new memoir, titled ‘Gwyneth: The Biography’, by Amy Odell, “Their relationship reached a breaking point when Madonna showed up to an island where Gwyneth and Martin were vacationing.”

According to Odell, who interviewed more than 220 people for Paltrow’s book, Madonna was well aware of Paltrow’s vacation plans with Martin, on the island, but still chose to raid them, which the actor found ‘strange’.

“Madonna then insisted Gwyneth and Martin join her for a big group dinner at a long table, where Madonna went off on her daughter, Lourdes. Gwyneth and Martin were disgusted by the behaviour. ‘I can’t be around this woman any more,’ Martin told Gwyneth. ‘She’s awful,'” reads an excerpt from the memoir. “Gwyneth agreed that she was toxic and ended the friendship.”

