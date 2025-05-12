Madonna teams up with Shawn Levy for biopic series on Netflix

US pop star Madonna has joined hands with filmmaker Shawn Levy to develop a limited Netflix series on her life.

The limited Netflix series on the life of Madonna is in the early stages of development, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming project has no relation to the feature film about Madonna. The US pop star had written drafts of the feature script with Diablo Cody and Cressida Wilson.

Hollywood actor Julia Garner was the frontrunner to play the US pop star in the film by Universal Pictures.

As the Netflix series is in early development, it remains unclear whether it would cover Madonna’s entire life and career or a specific period within it.

Shawn Levy has previously directed Netflix series, including ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Perfect Couple,’ ‘All the Light We Cannot See,’ and ‘The Adam Project.’

The filmmaker also directed and produced Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s box office hit ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

The ‘Material Girl’ singer is the best-selling female music artist of all time with global sales of 335 million records.

Over her five-decade career, she also acted in Hollywood movies including ‘Evita’ and ‘A League of Their Own’ and directed and wrote the 2011 film ‘W./E.’ about the British royal abdication scandal in the 1930s.