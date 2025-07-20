What Gwyneth Paltrow really thought about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Gwyneth Paltrow’s past reaction to Brad Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston has come to light in a new biography, offering a rare glimpse into her private emotions during that period.

According to Gwyneth: The Biography by Amy Odell, Paltrow was quietly saddened by the news of Pitt’s 2000 wedding to Aniston, despite maintaining a composed image publicly.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who was once engaged to Brad Pitt in the 1990s, reportedly shared her feelings only with close friends, never commenting openly on the subject at the time.

The biography reveals that she struggled with the news and found it difficult to speak about Pitt’s relationship with Aniston, even when asked during interviews.

The book also claims that Gwyneth Paltrow had strong private opinions about her former partner.

At one social gathering, she is said to have made critical remarks about Brad Pitt, questioning both his personality and romantic choices.

These comments suggest that the end of their relationship left more of a mark on Paltrow than previously known.

According to the biography, part of Paltrow’s discomfort may have stemmed from the differences in their upbringings.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who grew up in a well-known New York family, found Pitt’s more traditional and religious background from Missouri hard to relate to.

Nonetheless, her family, especially her late father, Bruce Paltrow, reportedly thought highly of Pitt during their time together.

Brad Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston was one of the most talked-about unions in Hollywood at the time.

Jennifer Aniston and Pitt appeared to be a golden couple in the public eye, but their marriage lasted only five years before ending in 2005.

Since then, Gwyneth Paltrow has moved forward in her personal life. She married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2003, and the pair had two children together: Apple and Moses.

After their split in 2016, she later found lasting happiness with television producer Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018.

As Gwyneth: The Biography prepares for release on 29 July, it promises further insights into the actress’s life and career, including the many private moments that shaped her journey.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s reflection on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship is just one part of a much broader and deeply personal story.