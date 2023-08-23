Gwyneth Paltrow was jealous of ‘Iron Man 2’ co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson?

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow was jealous of her ‘Iron Man 2‘ co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson, as they got to film all the action scenes in the Marvel Studios film.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Gwyneth Paltrow, who played the love interest of Tony Stark aka Iron Man and CEO of Stark Industries in the superhero franchise, spilt the beans on not getting the opportunity to beat up baddies in the ‘Iron Man‘ films unlike her Rober Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pepper (@pepper_.potts)

Gwyneth Paltrow, when asked whether she was jealous of her co-stars, revealed she contemplated filming action sequences in ‘Iron Man 3‘ given that she didn’t get the opportunity to do so in its prequels.

The actress added, “If they do a third one. They’d have to mix it up a little.”

Gwyneth Paltrow added that she did not want to just sit there. She lamented about not getting more action scenes despite her character being a central one.

Her wish finally came true as she filmed action scenes in ‘Iron Man 3‘ and ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

The actress made her MCU debut as Pepper Potts in ‘Iron Man.’

She reprised her role in Marvel films ‘Iron Man 2,’ ‘The Avengers,’ ‘Iron Man 3,’ ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ and ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Read More – Gwyneth Paltrow renting out luxurious Montecito guesthouse