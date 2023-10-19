Gwyneth Paltrow shocks fans with her career plans

Hollywood A-lister and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow has fans in shock with her latest revelation regarding her career plans.

The latest update regarding her future and career plans by Gwyneth Paltrow, 51, came as a surprise to fans as she vowed to ‘disappear’ from the spotlight, a couple of years from now after she sells her wellness company, Goop.

The ‘Iron Man’ star, who had been enjoying the spotlight for more than three decades at this point, said in a recent cover story of a digital magazine, that she is ready to ‘disappear from public life’ once done selling her company.

“We’re not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years,” said Paltrow, teasing that she would be ‘happy’ to make the big exit once she turns 55 i.e. in 2027.

“I will literally disappear from public life, no one will ever see me again,” reiterated Paltrow, who is done with her ‘celebrity status’ and doesn’t find pleasure in it anymore. The actor said that she instead enjoys ‘creating, collaborating, being struck with new ideas, innovating, thinking ahead, strategy, vision, that kind of thing’.

For the unversed, Gwyneth Paltrow launched the wellness and lifestyle brand ‘goop’ as a weekly newsletter in September 2008.

